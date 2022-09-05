U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 896.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SUI opened at $151.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

