Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.