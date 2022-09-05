Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 782,157 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 782,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $142.85 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

