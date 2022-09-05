Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.