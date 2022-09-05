Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,824 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clorox were worth $33,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

