Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $259,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Down 1.0 %

Garmin stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.63 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.