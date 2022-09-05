Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

