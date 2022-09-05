Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

