Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,377 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Generac by 5,480.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

