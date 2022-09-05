12,337 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $212.87 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

