Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.89 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

