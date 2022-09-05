Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,804,158 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,158 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.