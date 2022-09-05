NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $162.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

