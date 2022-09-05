Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.56 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $284.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

