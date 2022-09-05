LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,015 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $134,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

