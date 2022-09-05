LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $161,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

