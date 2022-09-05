Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 246,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

