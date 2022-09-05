Quent Capital LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,837.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,893.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,090.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

