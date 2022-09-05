BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $19.97 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 417.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of CGI worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.
CGI Stock Performance
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.