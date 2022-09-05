BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $19.97 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 417.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of CGI worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Stock Performance

About CGI

Shares of GIB stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.