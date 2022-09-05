Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.