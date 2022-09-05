BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,937,976 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,888,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937,976 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 4.09% of View worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

View ( NASDAQ:VIEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). View had a negative net margin of 419.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.22%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

