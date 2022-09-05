Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $22.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

