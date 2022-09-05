BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 69,549 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

