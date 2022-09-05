Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $363.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

