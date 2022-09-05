Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,897,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $185.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

