Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.