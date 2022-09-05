Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

