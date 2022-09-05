Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.