Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,584 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $112.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

