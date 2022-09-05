SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $159.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.