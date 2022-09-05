Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $405.79 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day moving average is $394.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

