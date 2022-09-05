Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 778 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,399,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,957,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,880,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

