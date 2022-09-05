Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 436,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

