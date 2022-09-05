Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

AVGO opened at $500.22 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

