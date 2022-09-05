BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,423 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 511,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

