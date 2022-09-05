Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

