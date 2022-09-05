1,625 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Datadog by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

