Morse Asset Management Inc Has $249,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

