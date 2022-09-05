Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $52.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

