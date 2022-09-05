Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 3,442 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.