Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Unity Software by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

