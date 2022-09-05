NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. NCM Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $29.33 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

