Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,406 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $34.41 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.