NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.46 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

