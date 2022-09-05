NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,712 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,988,000 after buying an additional 110,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 512,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.