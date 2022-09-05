Bison Wealth LLC Sells 574 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

