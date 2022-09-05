Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $102.50 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

