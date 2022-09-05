Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,005,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,616,000 after acquiring an additional 483,989 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 308,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

