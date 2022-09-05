Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard stock opened at $322.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

