Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBAB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

